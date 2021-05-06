(Leon) -- The Central Decatur boys track team entertained their home crowd on Monday night with a thrilling team title at the Pride of Iowa Conference Meet.
"It was very exciting," Coach Jon Pedersen said about the title. "The whole year, we've had a good year. The kids have been working hard. We are excited to have been lucky enough to get the championship."
The title didn't come easy, though. The Cardinals edged Mount Ayr by three points.
"Mount Ayr has been the pinnacle of track in this area for a number of years," Pedersen said. "To be able to outscore them is a testament to our kids. It's fun to compete against a quality program."
The Cardinals only one three events -- the 100 with Tyke Hullinger (11.45), 1600 with William Gillis (4:39.33) and the long jump with Jack Scrivner (20-04.75). However, they earned finishes of third or better in 10 other events.
"Depth was what we were able to do," Pedersen said. "We were able to spread some people out. Tyke Hullinger had a big night for us. It was a total team effort. We left some points out on the track, but that's part of it. I was happy with how our kids responded."
Central Decatur has perennially put contenders in the sprints, hurdles and jumps. They've added some strong distance runners to the mix, too, such as Gillis, Vinnie Carcamo and Tate Swartz.
"It rounds our team out," Pedersen said about their emergence in the distance events. "When you can get both sets of kids scoring well, it's a real benefit as far as meets are concerned, but it's just about getting better every day. That's what our focus is."
The Cardinals hope to parlay their conference title into some late-season momentum as they prepare for their Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
They have bounced between Class 1A and 2A recently and await the challenge they will face when they meet with E-B-F, Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Central Lee, Chariton, Davis County, Mid-Prairie, Pekin, Van Buren and Williamsburg.
"It's a different animal compared to 1A," Pedersen said. "It's stiff competition, but we feel confident that we can at least give a good run at some things. We have some things we feel we can compete with. We will lay down our best effort and see how it goes."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pedersen.