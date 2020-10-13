(Bedford) -- One Nodaway Valley streak came to an end while another added a second year on Tuesday night at the Pride of Iowa Conference cross country championships.
The Central Decatur boys became the first team not named Nodaway Valley to win a POI championship in their division since 2008, but the Wolverine girls won their second straight team conference championship.
Sophia Broers led the charge for Nodaway Valley in the girls division, claiming the POI championship for a second straight year with a time of 20:53.21.
“It’s really exciting,” Broers told KMA Sports. “This was my goal today. I wanted to win the meet. It’s just a great feeling to run behind the cart and push yourself to try to catch it.”
Lily Day placed third for Nodaway Valley while Annika Nelson (13th), Erin Ford (17th) and Hope Kading (20th) all ran in the top 20 to score 46 points and hold off Mount Ayr by just four.
“That (is) huge,” Broers added. “We won last year, and we had a couple girls graduate. We wanted to win it so bad today. One of our girls is out right now, and we were really running for her.”
Lenox senior McKinna Hogan got a chance to compete again just in time to claim the runner-up position with a time of 21:36.28. Hogan had not competed in the last week and a half as Lenox went to online learning.
“I’d been running on my own to try and push myself,” Hogan said. “I was really nervous to come back after not competing, but I felt pretty good.”
East Union’s Gabrielle Valencia was fourth, and Hadley Bell of Central Decatur rounded out the top five. Mount Ayr’s Karlie Larsen and Makayla Jones paced the Raiderettes in sixth and seventh.
Other Mount Ayr runners Natalie Schaefer, MaKenna Jones and Lauren Triggs were 11th, 14th and 21st, as they scored 50 points to claim this year’s POI runner-up spot.
Central Decatur’s Harrison Bevan and Aniston Jones were eighth and ninth to make for three Cardinals in the top nine. Haley Oesch and Jamie Oesch were 23rd and 24th, respectively, and the Cardinals had 58 points in third.
Wayne’s Hagan Arnold rounded out the top 10 while Southwest Valley placed three between 12th and 16th. The Timberwolves claimed fourth with 89 points, led by Aubrey Boswell (12th), Sydney Davies (15th) and Halle Pearson (16th).
East Union scored 93 points to round out the team scoring in fifth place.
While the big story in the boys race was the unseating of Nodaway Valley, Randy Jimenez stole the show with a dominant individual performance that saw him run 16:05.51.
“I planned the race out ahead of time,” he said. “I looked at the strategies I’d been using all year, worked it out how I was going to run and looked at the course some. I figured out what my pace was going to be, looked at the competition and tried to find out if I needed to adjust my strategy.
“I did all the things I could do to make it easier on myself before the race.”
The Jimenez surname was prevalent in the top four with sophomore Ronan Jimenez adding a solid fourth-place finish for the Warhawks.
Sandwiched between the Jimenez pair was Central Decatur’s William Gillis and Nodaway Valley’s Toby Bower, who took second and third, respectively, while also leading the two team favorites.
One by one, Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley jerseys crossed the finish line, but the Cardinals weren’t to be touched on this afternoon.
The Wolverines’ Doug Berg finished in fifth place, but Central Decatur had four of the next six. Tyson McDole (6th), Tate Swartz (9th), Vincent Carcamo (10th) and Glenn Oesch (11th) teamed to help score a winning 38 points.
“It means a lot,” Gillis said. “We’ve been training all year, working hard and putting the effort in. I’m glad it’s paying off.”
Nodaway Valley put up a terrific score of their own with 48 points, as Ben Breheny placed eighth, Malachi Broers ran 15th and Gavin Shoemaker came in 18th.
Southeast Warren’s Rylan Jimenez claimed 14th, and the Warhawks scored 73 points to place third. Wayne’s RC Hicks came in seventh while Levi Moss was 12th for a Falcons team that had 92 points in fourth.
The host Bedford grabbed fifth place, scoring 134 points and getting solid runs from Owen Lucas (13th) and Noah Johnson (19th). Finally, East Union placed sixth with 141 points, topped by Jacob Driskill and Damon Hayes in 24th and 25th, respectively.
Find complete results from the girls meet linked here and the boys meet linked here.
View complete interviews with Broers, Hogan, Randy Jimenez and Gillis below.