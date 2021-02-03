(Leon) -- A year full of change has also been a year of success so far for the Central Decatur boys basketball team.
The first year of the Curtis Boothe era started rough, but the Cardinals have since found a rhythm and are currently 11-5 on the season.
"It was a completely new role for me," Boothe said. "It was challenging. There was a lot of learning in November and December, so I don't know if we played very good basketball at that point, but the kids figured stuff out over Christmas break. Since January, we have been playing really well. It's just a matter of our continuity and flow helping the rhythm of our basketball game."
Central Decatur started the year at 3-4. They have since won eight of their last nine with victories over Davis County, Wayne (twice), East Union, Bedford, Nodaway Valley, Chariton and Southwest Valley.
Boothe credits a large part of their recent success to a change in defenses, which initially came with some growing pains.
"One of the big switches was going from a zone team to a man team," Boothe said. "It's kind of what I'm used to. It was a switch for the kids. It was just a change of systems. The kids have adapted well. For the most part, I am happy with where we are at."
The Cardinals have two scorers in double figures -- Trey Hullinger and Matthew Boothe.
Hullinger leads the way with 14.2 points per game. Boothe is contributing 13.2 points per contest.
"Like most shooters, they spent lots of time in the gym," Coach Boothe said. "I almost have to kick them out. They can shoot it from outside and have the ability to beat you off the dribble. Both can also post you up."
Sophomore Jack Scrivner has been a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals this season and is averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
"He has all the tools necessary," Coach Boothe said. "It's just getting him to play for four quarters, but he has all the offensive skills. We just want him to play a little more consistently in the future."
Junior Cauy Masters is also averaging 9.7 points per contest and currently leads the team in rebounds with 7.7 rebounds per showing.
Masters' masterful rebounding abilities have been big for the Cardinals
"He's just hitting the glass really hard for us," he said.
The pieces are there for the Cardinals to turn some heads. It's just a matter of putting it together.
"Sometimes, I don't really feel like we play four quarters," Boothe said. "We'll play bad for a spell. We just have to keep the flow going in the game. We've had times where we play really well, but there are other times where we have a little downfall. With what we have, we are working to strive for a complete game. Hopefully, we can get one of those complete games against a really good team here in the future."
Central Decatur returns to action Thursday for their first of three games in as many days. They will play Centerville followed by Martensdale-St. Marys (Friday) and Southeast Warren (Saturday).
"We want to be playing our best basketball," Boothe said. "Friday night is going to be tough. We just have to make sure we are playing our best as we get into the postseason and play good down the stretch."
The complete interview with Coach Boothe can be heard below.