(Leon) -- The Central Decatur girls basketball team is figuring itself out as they embark on a tough upcoming stretch.
The Cardinals are 6-3 after a 1-2 start. Their latest win came in dominant fashion -- a 57-24 win over Wayne Tuesday.
"We adapted early on," Coach Calieb Kistler said. "We started in a man defense, but our footwork wasn't where we wanted it. We adapted and jumped into a zone defense we were experimenting with. It shut Wayne down."
Adaptation has been the name of the game for the Cardinals in their first year under Coach Kistler.
"We have progressed beautifully," Kistler said. "We've found our identity and a good rhythm."
The Cardinals' "identity" is one of a gritty, defensive-minded team.
"We're not a team that's going to put up a lot of points," Kistler said. "We're going to win 51 to 48 games. Our identity is definitely on the defensive side of the ball."
Playing the style Coach Kistler asks of his team isn't always the most entertaining, but his team has embraced its identity.
"It comes with buy-in. At first, they didn't want to believe the identity of not knocking down 10 or 20 3's a game. We're going to score off the defensive side. It's tough for high school girls to grasp. Once they shifted to that mindset, it caught fire for us."
Central Decatur's defense has held opponents to 39.7 points per game, while the offense averages 53.7 points per contest.
Senior Harrisen Bevan leads Central Decatur's offense with 13.0 points per game. Bevan also leads their rebounding efforts with 8.2 boards per game.
Layni Masters adds 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game, and Aniston Jones adds 8.3 points per contest. Annika Evertsen, Makenna Perkins and Hadley Bell have also contributed to Central Decatur's lineup.
The Cardinals have shown the ability to adapt on the fly. Kistler hopes that continues.
"Being adaptable is our buzzword," he said. "We've become more adaptable to change and how it works for us."
The Cardinals are fixing to hit the heart of their Pride of Iowa Conference schedule. They face Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday and get Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley on January 12th and 20th, respectively.
The Cardinals are among the contenders for the POI title. Their upcoming games will go a long way in determining their fate.
"We're always looking for the bigger fish to fry," Kistler said. "We're always looking ahead. We know what our schedule is. We're always looking at that next big game."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kistler.