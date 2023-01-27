(Corning) -- The Central Decatur girls used some lockdown defense in the 3rd quarter to pull away, while the boys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a sweep over Southwest Valley Friday.
GIRLS: Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46
Thanks to a dominant third quarter and a big night from senior Harrisen Bevan, the Cardinals (10-7) pulled away late to a 59-46 win over Southwest Valley (5-11).
"We saw some of their other matchups were close and we knew we would be in a close one tonight," said Central Decatur Head Coach Calieb Kistler. "Right off the get go we wanted to create a lot of turnovers because the only way our offense is going to score is if we do well on the defensive side."
Bevan led the way offensively on the night, including 25 points and seven rebounds, along with a pair of free throws that helped ice the game late for the Cardinals.
"Most of my points were just bunny shots and I got to give a lot of credit to my teammates because they were giving me amazing passes," said Bevan. "That's what we work on in practice a lot and it was the highlight of our game."
"(Bevan) is one of our best players and we needed to get her going early and often," said Kistler. "She's an all-out beast and did everything for us, got herself in position to get good layups, and get a lot of scores."
It was a game of runs in the first half, as after an exchange of buckets early in the first quarter, Southwest Valley sat with an 8-7 lead. But, the Cardinals put up the final 12 points of the quarter to pull away to 19-8 after one. However, after leading by as much as 15 early in the second quarter, the Timberwolves rallied back with a 14-2 run, including splashes from deep from Maggie Haer and Ada Lund, to make it 30-27 at halftime.
"That second quarter we got really weak with the ball -- (Southwest Valley) went from a man defense to a 3-2 zone and we just weren't strong with it and they were creating a lot of turnovers and we let them trap us in the corners," said Kistler. "We just needed to be strong with it and take care of it, because it's no pressure we haven't seen before."
Take care of it they did in the third quarter, as the Cardinals came running out capturing the first seven points of the quarter and, in total, outscoring the Timberwolves 17-4 in the third to establish a 47-31 lead with a quarter to play. Additionally, the press was once again too much for Southwest Valley to handle.
"I feel like our team is best at man because we're a fast team and put a lot of pressure on the ball," said Bevan. "We just work together really well and I feel like our 'call outs' are the best part."
The four-point defensive effort in the third quarter was a microcosm of a stout defensive performance, including 33 turnovers forced throughout the game.
"It's all pressure, pressure, pressure, because pressure makes cowards out of all of us," said Kistler. "It we can pressure early on and get them to panic, it's going to lead to us scoring."
The Timberwolves did outscore the Cardinals 15-12 in the final quarter and pulled as close as nine points. However, Bevan and Layni Masters canned a pair of free throws to give Central Decatur the game's final four points.
Masters joined Bevan in double digits with 14 points on the night, meanwhile, Aniston Jones added eight points and eight rebounds. Makenna Perkins and Hadley Bell also chipped in four points a piece. However, it wasn't from a lack of effort the Timberwolves came up short as Haer, and Makenna Fast picked up double-doubles on the night for Southwest Valley, with Haer totaling 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Fast totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ada Lund added 10 points, and Rebecca Wetzel chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.
For Central Decatur, they'll get ready to take on Wayne (11-8) Tuesday before another rematch with Martensdale St. Marys (15-3) next Friday.
"Especially after the way we played Nodaway Valley and played them in a very close game," said Kistler. "We feel we're not a middle of the pack team and that we should be fighting for that one or two spot and just haven't been able to put everything together over the last couple of major conference games."
Meanwhile, Southwest Valley will look to bounce back against Bedford (3-15) on Tuesday. You can hear the full interviews with Bevan and Kistler below:
BOYS: Central Decatur 69 Southwest Valley 36
The Central Decatur boys (14-2) hit 12 three-pointers, established an early lead, and rode a stellar performance from junior Sam Boothe to a dominant win over Southwest Valley (6-10).
"I thought we played really well from the beginning and then we knew that we were going to have to play hard because Southwest Valley plays hard and really attack the 3-2 zone," said Head Coach Curtis Boothe. "Tonight I thought it was for four quarters that we moved (the ball), played a good team on the road, and I'm happy we got the win."
The Cardinals came out firing, tacking on the first nine points of the game, and quickly started to run away, establishing a 19-6 lead before going on a 20-4 run through the majority of the second quarter, culminating in a 40-17 halftime lead.
On top of 12 trey balls going in, the Cardinals also shot at a solid 40% clip from deep. Sam Boothe led the charge, who totaled 21 points on the night, including six shots from deep.
"Spencer Smith distributed it pretty well and made it pretty easy for me to make shots," said Sam Boothe. "Then I decided to hit those shots tonight which was great."
"(Sam) has been a little passive at times with his shot but that was not the case tonight, and that was a huge difference," said Coach Boothe. "He shot it with confidence.. and it was a good testament to what Sam is capable of."
Three other players also canned shots from deep, including three from Nash Dykes, two from Gunnar Smith, and one from Spencer Smith.
"I think it was just ball movement and spacing, plus we knew where we were going to get our shots," said Coach Boothe. "Sam shot the ball extremely well and Nash also in the corners and then Gunnar got going for us too. When our fourth or fifth guy is hitting threes, we're pretty tough to stop."
Meanwhile, Jack Scrivner dominated the post and eventually racked up a double-double on the night, including 16 points and 11 rebounds.
"Jack's tough to spot anywhere on the floor and was definitely good once we got it too him," said Coach Boothe. "He also made some good reads on passes for assists and of course got his own points."
"I didn't always need the ball in my hands tonight because everyone was doing their jobs," said Scrivner.
In the second half, the Cardinals put up another 20-point quarter in the third before some fresh faces got some playing time in the final quarter to give the Cardinals their 33-point victory. Gunnar Smith joined Scrivner and Boothe in double digits with 13 points and five rebounds, while Dykes totaled nine points. Spencer Smith also dished out six assists. Meanwhile, for Southwest Valley, Cael Hogan led the way in scoring with 12 points and five rebounds, while Wyatt Mendenhall chipped in with 10 points. Additionally, Alex Morgan finished the night with six points and seven rebounds.
Central Decatur will look to carry the momentum into a matchup with Wayne (7-11) on Tuesday, while Southwest Valley gears up for a tough 15-2 Bedford squad on Tuesday.
Check out the full interviews with Sam Boothe, Scrivner, and Coach Boothe below: