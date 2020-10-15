(Leon) -- Central Decatur has put together a trio of solid performances the past three weeks, but they have just one win to show for it.
The Cardinals (2-5) will look to avenge one of those losses this Friday in a Class 1A playoff opener against Interstate 35 (5-2).
“Our whole thing the entire year is to be better each game, and we’ve done that,” Coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports. “Our kids have accomplished that. Our record probably is not indicative of how well we’re playing right now.”
Central Decatur’s solid play began in week five with a 6-0 overtime loss to I-35 before a 26-7 win over Colfax-Mingo and a 21-14 defeat to Class 1A District 7 champion Mount Ayr.
“Our defense has made a big jump,” Pedersen said. “That’s probably been what we’re relying on the most. It’s a group effort. The kids have bought into our game plans, and they are executing really well.”
Pedersen made special mention of his secondary, headlined by Tyke Hullinger, Haden Leymaster, Matthew Boothe and Trey Hullinger.
“They set the table for us,” he said. “The rest of the kids are doing a good job with some stunts to confuse some people.”
Central Decatur won’t look to reinvent the wheel this week against the Roadrunners. That’s fair to say considering their success against the usually-dynamic I-35 offense the first time around.
“There’ll be some different adjustments we make,” Pedersen said. “We’re not going to change a lot. When you hold a team scoreless for an entire game, you probably won’t go into it with an entirely new game plan.”
The offense, though, might need a tweak or two against an I-35 defense that has posted four shutouts this year.
“We kind of made a switch on what we were doing offensively, and that was the first game of our switch,” Pedersen added. “We saw some things we could do, but you’re talking about a very, very good defense. It’s one where we’re going to have to take the shots when we get them and hit them.”
KMA Sports will have complete coverage of Iowa’s opening round of the postseason on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Pedersen below.