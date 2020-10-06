(Leon) -- The Central Decatur football team recently won its second game of the year and is looking to close the regular season on a high note this week.
The Cardinals (2-4) broke a four-game losing streak last week with a 26-7 triumph over Colfax-Mingo, using a strong second performance to pull away. Head Coach Jon Pedersen says even though the wins haven't been there most of the year, he has seen improvement week-to-week.
"We knew what our schedule was and we knew how difficult our district was, so it's been about getting better each week," said Pedersen. "We felt like we had done that. We played extremely well against I-35 and took them to overtime. Going into the (Colfax-Mingo) game we had a little bit of confidence. We actually were pretty sloppy on Friday night, but I thought we made some adjustments at halftime and the kids executed that well and we played really well in the second half. It was good to get that win, but the goal hasn't changed. We're still trying to get better each week and play the best ball we can at the end of the year."
The Cardinals have had to navigate a tough schedule this year all while playing a good number of younger players. Central Decatur's roster features 21 underclassmen and a strong class of juniors.
"When you are young like us, and you're in a district like we're in, you're going to have some growing pains," said Pedersen. "Right now, we've got a nose guard and a middle linebacker that are both freshmen. There's going to be growing pains when you have that situation. We have a lot of juniors that play and some sophomores. We also sprinkle in some good seniors who are trying to finish their career off in the right way."
The Cardinals will close their regular season with Mount Ayr (5-1). The Raiders still have a shot at a district title with a win and a Pleasantville loss and have shown great balance on offense this year. Six players have carried it at least 24 times this year. Pedersen says their offensive scheme is always tough to stop.
"They are going to run their scheme and they are going to run it extremely well," said Pedersen. "They run it at a very high level. The number one thing you are going to see when you play Mount Ayr is how hard they play. They really attack each play. They don't have weak points as far as kids that we feel we can take advantage of, because maybe they're not giving the effort that need to. They get after it and when things don't go well, they go even harder. It's really impressive. They have a great winning culture led by a great coach in Derek Lambert."
In order to win, Pedersen says his team has to improve its efficiency on offense. So far this year, the team is only completing 32.6% of its passes and only averages 14.5 points per game.
"We need to continue to play well on the defensive side, which we have turned the corner with that and are playing a lot better now on the defensive side," said Pedersen. "When the ball is on the offensive side, we've got to execute and hit the plays that are there. Our pass game has to be a little more effective than what it has the last couple games. If we can get that rolling and hit a few passes, get a little confidence and spread the ball all over the field, then we feel like we can play with them. It's going to be a really difficult challenge for us, but it's one our kids are really excited about."
Bret Ruggles will be in Leon providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Pedersen below.