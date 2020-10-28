(Leon) -- Central Decatur boys cross country has displayed outstanding depth all season. And it’s depth that will have them all running together again on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
With star runner William Gillis in quarantine, Coach Reece Tedford’s team found just enough to advance to the Class 2A state meet last week in Panora at the state qualifier.
“It was a good celebration,” Tedford said. “We knew we had to be good that day without (Gillis), we are definitely deeper than we were a year ago. That played a big factor in surviving that. The boys showed quite a bit of guts and heart.”
Sophomores Tyson McDole and Tate Swartz ran in the top 15 while classmates Glenn Oesch and Vincent Carcamo were within the top 28. Freshman Joe Sheetz helped the Cardinals clinch it with a 39th-place finish.
“We were about six deep (this year), so when (Gillis had to sit) we knew it was going to be close,” Tedford added. “We relied on a freshman runner, and he had a tremendous race. It was by committee.”
Now, with Central Decatur on their way to state, Gillis will return to the lineup for the state meet on Saturday.
“The boys were pretty motivated and a little emotional afterwards,” Tedford said. “They gave him a call after, and he was stoked. It was totally out of his hands. He had to rely on his teammates to get him to state. They’re excited, and he’s excited.”
Gillis finished 16th at last year’s meet and will be chasing a top five finish while the team is hoping to end among the top 10.
“We’re a little happy to be there because of the way it unfolded,” Tedford added. “We’ve been ranked in the top 10 all season and would like to finish in the top 10. If Will has a good day, having a low number can be a significant help to that.”
Central Decatur’s boys are the only KMAland team in the Class 2A field, but there are plenty of individuals. Find those listed below:
GIRLS
Chloe DeVries, Red Oak
Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda
Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Georgia Paulson, Underwood
Clara Teigland, Treynor
BOYS
Baylor Bergren, Red Oak
Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley
Cole Dooley, Treynor
Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley
Michael Mayer, Clarinda
Jon McCall, Clarinda
Bryce Patten, Underwood
Gable Porter, Underwood
The Class 2A girls race is slated for 10:30 AM with the 2A boys running at 11:00. Listen to the full interview with Coach Tedford below.