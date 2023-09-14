(Leon) -- The Central Decatur football team has been relying on their senior leadership and big guys up front on their way to a 2-1 start.
The Cardinals opened Class A District 6 play last week with a 35-16 win over North Mahaska, getting a big game from Kale Rockhold, who had 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense and two interceptions on defense. The victory was their second in a row after a shutout win over Nodaway Valley in week two, which was preceded by an opening-week loss to Earlham.
“We were fighting through some injuries and some different things,” Coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports. “We’ve needed a little bit of time to adjust to those injuries, and now I feel like our team is in a better spot overall. Our kids have played extremely hard and doing what we’re asking them to do. Hopefully, they can continue to get better every week.”
Rockhold is one of eight seniors that has been important in leading the Cardinals this season. That includes multi-year starter Sam Boothe at quarterback and several that have been important in helping to control the line of scrimmage up front.
“Our senior leadership has been extremely good this year,” Coach Pedersen said. “(Rockhold and Boothe) do a great job, and Jaydan Broich was going to be a big part of our team this year (before a torn ACL). Matthew Foltz has been great at defensive end, and we’re really hanging our hats on the offensive line. We feel confident that every game we can physically be ready to role with those guys, and we’ll go as far as they go.”
Pedersen says juniors Gage Kelley and Tariq Miller have been “a handful” on the strong side of the line while Jeffrey Richards, Kole Jackson, Kaleb Jensen and Dean Layton have also been key pieces of their success at the line of scrimmage.
Coach Pedersen and his team know they will need to be prepared for a bloodbath this week when they meet a physical Mount Ayr squad. The Raiders (2-1, 1-1) lost a heartbreaking overtime battle with Madrid this past Friday.
“When we start talking about Mount Ayr, obviously you start with their tradition,” Coach Pedersen said. “They play with intent and have tremendous skills this year. They’re very skilled and very elusive. They always do a great job of coaching their kids up and putting themselves in position to be successful.”
As is usually the case, Mount Ayr has leaned on a bevy of running backs, including Tyler Martin (227 yards), Tate Dugan (184 yards), quarterback Jackson Ruggles (145 yards) and Dyson Thompson (123 yards) to rush for 669 total yards.
“It really comes down to, can we control the line of scrimmage?” Coach Pedersen said. “We feel like if we can control the line of scrimmage, (we will have success). If it’s a push, we’re probably in trouble. We need to control it. If we do that, we’ll have the opportunity to be in the game and hopefully make some plays at the end.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports during the Central Decatur/Mount Ayr game in Mount Ayr on Friday evening. Listen to all of the Week 4 coverage from KMA Sports on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.
