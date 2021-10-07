(Leon) -- Central Decatur football has won a pair of district games in a row heading into their toughest test of the year.
The Cardinals (4-2 overall, 2-1 1A District 6) knocked off Pleasantville and Van Buren County in back-to-back weeks ahead of a home matchup with undefeated Sigourney-Keota (6-0, 3-0).
“We haven’t played extremely clean throughout this stretch,” Central Decatur coach Jon Pedersen said. “We’ve had periods of time when we’ve looked extremely good and periods of time when we didn’t. We started both of the last two games off in slow fashion. We need to start a little quicker and get the ball rolling in the right direction.”
Pedersen says the Cardinals have been outscored in the first half of the last two games by a combined total of 42-12. However, to his kids’ credit, they’ve bounced back in the second half of each game to outscore their foes, 48-0.
“There are some different things we’ll try pregame,” Pedersen said of trying to get off to better starts. “Part of it was, I don’t know any coach that enjoys having in-services on Friday, especially when you drive two hours on top of that. For whatever reason, we just were kind of dead at the beginning of the game on Friday, but once the game got rolling we got rolling ourselves.”
Central Decatur has had plenty of contributors throughout the course of the year, led by senior quarterback Matthew Boothe, who has 1,037 yards passing with seven touchdowns. His top receiver has been Trey Hullinger (25 receptions, 474 yards, 3 TD) while twin brother Tyke Hullinger has 19 grabs for 210 yards and three scores of his own.
The ground game has accounted for 694 yards on the season. Boothe is the top rusher with 257 yards and five scores while senior Devin Adams has 226 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, Jack Scrivner has team-bests in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.0) while sophomores Kale Rockhold (38.0 tackles) and Evahn Wallace (33.5 tackles) lead the team in overall tackles. There have been 14 turnovers forced in the six games, with three fumble recoveries from Wallace and two interceptions from Trey Hullinger leading that figure.
Pedersen, though, says the best two-way play this season has come from 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior Tegan Carson.
“We kind of knew what we had coming into the season,” Pedersen said. “We’ve had different guys step up throughout the year. (Carson) has really been a rock on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and he’s the guy that kind of gets things rolling. He’s the guy we rely on for a lot of things.”
The entire group will be vital on Friday as they try to unseat a Sigourney-Keota bunch that has outscored their six opponents by an average of 23.5 points per game. The Cobras have already accumulated 2,006 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground, led by senior Cade Molyneux’s 1,333 and 16.
“Very, very physical,” Pedersen said of Sigourney-Keota. “We talk about having joy for others, and when you watch these guys play, they play with a lot (of it). They’re enthusiastic about the game, they play the game extremely hard and their intensity just jumps off the film.”
Sigourney-Keota’s 36.5 points per game offensively is ninth in Class 1A while the defense’s 13.0 per game average is 11th in the class.
“We have to be physical and intense on both sides of the ball,” Pedersen said. “You just don’t stop them very often. Their offense is very dynamic and is going to be a big challenge for us.
“Even more so than that, our offense has been very up and down this year. We play really well at times and other times we don’t. We need to be able to control the clock against these guys. We can’t give them the ball a bunch of times. We’ve got challenges on both sides of the ball, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ week seven coverage throughout the evening on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Pedersen linked below.