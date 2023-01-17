Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.