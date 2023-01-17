(Leon) -- Five days after a disappointing performance resulted in their first loss of the season, the Central Decatur boys notched an impressive win to shake up the Pride of Iowa Conference standings.
The Cardinals (11-1, 6-1) pulled even with Bedford (12-2, 6-1) with a 67-48 victory on Tuesday night.
"It was a game we knew we had to play all-out for four quarters," Coach Curtis Boothe said. "We hoped to match their physicality and intensity. I think we did that. We played pretty good."
The top two teams in the Pride of Iowa traded points through the first 10, but then Central Decatur finished the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 14-5 lead into the second.
Central Decatur continued their dominance into the second quarter. They scored the first five and continued to create distance en route to a 37-14 halftime lead.
Bedford got within 14 in the second half but couldn't get any closer, preserving a statement conference win for the Cardinals less than a week after they suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Mount Ayr.
"Our team responded," Boothe said. "Mount Ayr took it to us. We dug down deep to get the win."
"We knew we had to bounce back," senior Spencer Smith said. "We knew we were better than that. We came out there with intensity."
Smith scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
"I'd say I shot it when I needed to," Smith said. "Last game, I missed shots. In every matchup, I think we had an advantage. And I think we attacked every advantage. We played with more effort than we did last time."
Jack Scrivner led the Cardinals' attack with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scrivner totaled nine of his points in the first quarter.
"I did well in the post and shot when I needed to," Scrivner said. "We were in a rebounding deficit. That contributed to our loss. We knew rebounding was big in this game."
Gunnar Smith cracked double figures with 10 points. Sam Boothe and Kyle Linhart added eight and six points, respectively.
"We were trying to use the weapons we had," Coach Boothe said. "We have kids that can score. It was just a matter of getting the ball in the right spots. We did that."
Central Decatur's defense wreaked havoc as Bedford's offense struggled.
"We valued every possession," Boothe said. "We made sure we stopped the ball. They have three or four kids that can shoot the three. We tried to take that way."
Cal Peterman led Bedford with 12, and Silas Walston added 10.
After Tuesday's result, Central Decatur and Bedford share first place in the Pride of Iowa Conference standings. Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley lurk close behind with two losses apiece.
The Cardinals can tally another pivotal conference win on Friday night when they face Nodaway Valley.
"We have some big games ahead," Boothe said. "Every game is a tough one. We'll take it one game at a time."
"We know we have to play like this Friday," Smith said. "It (the win) means a lot but doesn't mean anything if we lose Friday."
Check out the full interviews with Scrivner, Smith and Coach Boothe.