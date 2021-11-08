(KMAland) -- Central Decatur nabbed four first team All-District honors with the release of the Class 1A District 7 awards on Monday.
Senior wide receiver Trey Hullinger, senior offensive lineman Tegan Carson and senior defensive back and punter Matthew Boothe all nabbed first team honors.
On the second team, sophomore defensive lineman Evahn Wallace, senior wide receiver Tyke Hullinger and senior offensive lineman Tyler Hamilton were honored. Senior defensive lineman Colton Barnes, senior running back Devin Adams and sophomore linebacker Kale Rockhold took honorable mention.
View the complete list of 1A-7 honors linked here.