(Leon) -- Despite two losses to finish the regular season, the Central Decatur Cardinals (4-4) clinched a postseason berth and are gearing up for a first round matchup against Mediapolis (7-1).
The 2022 campaign started and ended with consecutive defeats for the Cardinals, but was highlighted by a four-game win streak in weeks three through six.
“I wouldn’t say this is the most talented group we’ve had, but it may be the team that has made the most improvement throughout the year of any team I’ve coached,” Central Decatur head coach Jon Pedersen said. “Overall, we’re really pleased with how our kids are responding and how we’re playing… our whole season, we started out not playing well, but as the year has gone on we’ve gotten better and better.”
On offense, a balanced Central Decatur attack is led by a trio of dynamic playmakers.
Through the regular season, quarterback Sam Boothe completed 47% of his pass attempts for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns, while his top receiver, Jack Scrivner, racked up 37 catches for 696 yards and three scores. On the ground, halfback Champ Walker rushed for 982 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Offensively, we kind of found our identity,” Pedersen said. “I would call us a throwing team that runs. Once we were able to establish the pass and spread the field a little bit, Walker was able to find some spaces, and he’s really good in space. We found some success with that.”
After a shaky start, the Cardinal defensive unit became stout as the season progressed, pitching two shutouts against Pleasantville and Van Buren County in weeks five and six, respectively.
“We’re undersized on the defensive line, by 100 pounds sometimes, so we’re assignment-based on defense,” Pedersen said. “We have to be on target with what our assignment is to be able to compete with those guys. I think our kids have gotten better and better at that.”
That defense will be tasked with stopping the Mediapolis offense, which rolls out the classic run-heavy, Wing-T scheme.
“[Mediapolis] is a wing-T team that has about 22 different formations and about nine different ways to run the wing-T,” Pedersen said. “[They have] very, very good athletes.”
One of those athletes is running back Anthony Isley, who’s been one of the most electric players in Class 1A this season. In eight games, Isley rushed for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging over 7.5 yards per carry.
“[Isley is] the fastest kid we’ve seen all year,” Pedersen said. “We can’t allow him to get rolling. We’re gonna have to create a lot of mishaps right at the line of scrimmage and slow him down. He’s definitely a ‘take it to the house,’ sprint type of guy. We’ve gotta get him early. If we allow him to get into the open field, it’s gonna be a long night.”
The task of stopping Isley and the Bulldogs is tall, but if Central Decatur pulls off the road upset, it will be the Cardinals’ first playoff victory since 2014.
“[The key is] execution,” Pedersen said. “We just have to make sure that we’re at our highest level. If we do that, then we have an opportunity. When we get those opportunities, we have to take advantage of them. We’ll do that and see where it goes.”
Mediapolis hosts Central Decatur in the first round of the Iowa high school football Class 1A state playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Pedersen below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.