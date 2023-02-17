(Leon) -- Central Decatur girls basketball is preparing for the regional semifinals.
The Cardinals (12-10) avenged their regular season loss to conference rival Mount Ayr with a 40-35 victory over the Raiders in the Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinals Tuesday.
“This was a game that we really wanted back,” Central Decatur head coach Calieb Kistler said. “They finished ahead of us in the conference, we had a close matchup early on in the season where we had a really good defensive effort and we just couldn’t put it together on the offensive side.”
While the second meeting remained a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair, the Cardinals were able to muster just enough offense to get the job done.
“We knew we were the better team and we just wanted another chance to prove it and we got that,” Kistler said. “We performed very well both offensively and defensively. It was a good way to get some revenge.”
Harrisen Bevan was a large part of the success that Central Decatur had in the second go ‘round, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing four assists.
Three Cardinals players scored eight points or more in the win.
“We’ve gotten better against zones,” Kistler said. “We’ve really made that an emphasis. We’ve put up more shots in practice, that way we can hit more mid-range jumpers and threes. [We’ve also] really been focusing on our finishing. We get a lot of fast breaks and opportunities in transition, but our shooting percentage throughout the whole season has been low… when we got those layups to fall and settled our minds a little bit, that’s really what put us in a position to win.”
Central Decatur entered the quarterfinals against Mount Ayr on a three-game skid, having lost its final three regular season contests.
Still, the Cardinals came out determined to pick up a postseason victory.
“Our message coming in was ‘we’re now in a new season,’” Kistler said. “‘Everything gets wiped clean, everything starts fresh. This is the most exciting time for a high school basketball player, so go make the most of your opportunities.’”
Now, Central Decatur will take on Class 2A No. 9 Panorama (20-2) in the regional semifinals, the team that knocked the Cardinals out of the tournament last season.
While the matchup may favor their opponent on paper, the Cardinals enter with confidence knowing there are areas where the Panthers can be beat.
“We would like some revenge there too, as the game last year did not go well,” Kistler said. “They’re a good team, but we have watched a lot of film on them and we really see some things we can exploit. We’re definitely gonna play our hearts out to try and win this one.”
Panorama hosts Central Decatur Friday at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Kistler from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.