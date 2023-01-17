(Leon) -- The Central Decatur girls trailed after one quarter but used a 23-7 second quarter to post a 53-36 win over Bedford in Pride of Iowa Conference action Tuesday night.
"We had a good second quarter," Coach Calieb Kistler said. "We started moving the ball and finding a rhythm on the offensive side. We've prided ourselves on defense, but we have to get stronger on the defensive side."
The defense was the catalyst for their monster second quarter that turned a 14-11 deficit after one quarter into a 34-21 halftime lead.
"I'll never knock our effort," Kistler said. "We are a team that puts forth as much as we can until we empty the gas tank. Our angles got better, and we took away middle drives. That was a good positive."
"It was hard for us to get the ball rolling on the defensive end," senior Layni Masters said. "Once we got rolling, we picked up some momentum. We could have played tougher, but we're a smaller team and quick. That's what gets wins for us."
Masters poured in 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Central Decatur (7-6, 4-3).
"I was trying not to force it and attack off my feet," she said. "I stayed grounded and made sure I was under control when I drove. We had a lot of energy before the game. We wanted to go out, show people who we are and get the win."
Annika Evertsen added 10 for the Cardinals as they sliced through Bedford's zone defense throughout Tuesday night.
"Zones have troubled in the past," Kistler said. "We moved against the zone and attacked the gaps. I loved our patience. It's very promising. It's something we've stressed since coming back from break. There's promise that we're gaining ground."
The win snaps a three-game skid for the Cardinals. They hope to continue their winning ways Friday when they take on Nodaway Valley.
"We're feeling well," Kistler said. "My message is that everybody looks at us as the fourth team in the conference. We want to make liars out of everybody and show them we're a better team than what our conference record has shown."
Bridgett Murphy had 14 to lead Bedford (3-11, 2-5), and Lexi Perkins added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
