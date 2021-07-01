(Leon) -- Central Decatur standout Carlee Hamilton will take her talents to the Southwestern Community College softball team.
The Cardinals standout shortstop joined Upon Further Review on Thursday to talk about her decision.
“I had been looking at SWCC as a college when I got into that process,” Hamilton told KMA Sports. “I filled out a recruit me form, and they contacted me. I went over there, did some fielding and hitting and talked about what it would be like to go there.”
Hamilton, who is currently hitting .305/.394/.341 with a team-high 22 hits, says it didn’t take her long to make the call for the Creston school.
“I had taken some online classes from there already,” she said. “Coming from a small school, it’s nice that everything is pretty close. I could tell that the coaching staff is just as excited about softball as I am. They love the sport just like I do.”
After a year without a softball program, SWCC has rebuilt the program to the point where they were able to win 28 games this past season.
“I started playing softball when I could,” Hamilton said. “When I was 11 or 12 I started playing travel ball, and when I was sophomore I started looking at playing at the next level. I kept thinking about it, and now I’m excited that I get to play a sport I love and dedicated a lot of time to. I just look to improve as a player at the college level.”
