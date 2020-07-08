(Leon) -- The Central Decatur softball squad has been tested early and often this season. Now they hope their resiliency will show lead and lead them to a stellar postseason.
"You want to be peaking at the right time, just as the season is winding down," Coach Rudy Evertsen said. "It's been a good little run here."
The Cardinals currently sit at 11-5 and are on a three-game winning streak with recent victories over Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 and Moravia.
CD also holds wins this season over Lamoni, Mormon Trail, Chariton, Murray, Southwest Valley, Lenox and Moulton-Udell. Their five losses have come at the hands of Southeast Warren (twice), Wayne, Martensdale and East Union.
When things are going well for the Cardinals, Coach Evertsen attributes it to his team's defense.
"We've done a good job of when the teams put the ball in play, fielding it and limiting damage the best we can," Evertsen said. "It's just kind of all rolling together at the right time."
The pitching duo of Kylee Rockhold and Riley Bell. Rockhold is currently 6-5 on the season with a 3.65 ERA and 95 strikeouts while Bell holds a 5-0 record with a 1.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings of duty.
"Kylee just has a lot of grit," Evertsen said. "She works really hard and moves the ball pretty well. Some coaches like to just ride pitchers, I've been fortunate to have multiple pitchers. They both bring different things to the table and keep people off balance."
Rockhold has led the Cardinals offensively, too, with a .388 average and a team-high 24 RBIs. Emily Cornell, Carlee Hamilton, Alaina Applegate and Eily Hall have been pivotal for the CD's offensive efforts as well.
"Really, kind of every night somebody else is added to the mix," Evertsen said. "We just have different people on different nights."
The Cardinals have found themselves in the thick of an incredibly talented Pride of Iowa Conference with the likes of Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Wayne, Southeast Warren, Lenox and Bedford.
"When we first started practice, we said we felt like we belong in any game on any night," Evertsen said. "To be competitive in our conference, you better show up every night. For the most part we have done that. There's never an easy night in the conference and that makes it fun. We just try to put our best foot forward and be successful."
The Cardinals conclude the regular season with a doubleheader against Centerville (Wednesday), Bedford (Thursday) and Grand View Christian (Friday) before opening the postseason Monday against Essex.
Coach Evertsen hopes his team can continue the things they've done well and build some confidence heading into regional action.
"The question is how do you work on things you need to get better and take the right mentality every night," he said. "The biggest key for us is the mental preparation every day. That's the momentum we're hoping to continue to build on -- just being ready to go mentally all the time."
The complete interview with Coach Evertsen can be heard below.