(Leon) -- The 2023 Central Decatur softball season hasn't lacked intrigue in a rigorous Pride of Iowa Conference.
While the young Cardinals (7-19) rode the roller coaster in the regular season, they're ready to attack the postseason with a clean slate.
"We were pretty up and down," head coach Rudy Evertsen said about his team's regular season. "We had some nights where we played well. And some nights, we stubbed our toe and got in our own way. Postseason play is always a fresh start for everybody. That's exciting."
The Cardinals' highs and lows came because of their youth and inexperience. They started the year 0-5, won three of the next five, lost eight of the ensuing 10, then won two of the following three. Their recent stretch has featured three losses in the past four games.
"A big part of it is we've been pretty young in a tough conference," Evertsen said. "You have to be ready for every pitch. When we've been good, we've done that. Other nights, we had mental lapses that let some stuff get away from us. That's snowballed into some bad innings. It's just part of our growth this year. We talk a lot about being ready for every pitch. When we take that to heart, we do a good job."
Central Decatur has only two seniors in the lineup: Annika Evertsen and Amy Potter. Freshman Breegan Lindsey has been their most consistent hitter with a .381 average and 11 RBI while drawing 15 walks.
Eighth-grader Soiyer Smith, freshman Breece Cornett, sophomore Kaycee Boyce, freshman Cortlynn Cook, sophomore Addy Schreck and junior Aniston Jones also partake in a Central Decatur lineup that hits .294.
"If one person gets a hit, it's contagious," Evertsen said. "If someone strikes out, that seems to be contagious, too. I think we've done a good job of rolling momentum when we've had the opportunity. We're trying to be more consistent with that."
Annika Evertsen has been their primary pitcher, throwing 122 2/3 innings with a 4.62 ERA and 132 strikeouts.
"She steps up there and stays around the plate," he said. "She's struck out more people than we anticipated. She's worked on that and has been good in the circle."
The Cardinals open Class 2A postseason play against old Pride of Iowa Conference rival Pleasantville (10-19). The two squads used to duke it out yearly, but haven't played since 2018.
"They're similar to us," Evertsen said. "They've got some good ball players that do a lot of good things, but they're in a tough league. We'll put our best foot forward."
Consistency has been a struggle for the Cardinals this season. It will likely determine when their season ends.
"If we can take care of what we can do, we have a shot any night," Evertsen said. "We'll play our best game and see where it takes us."
Hear the full interview with Coach Evertsen below.