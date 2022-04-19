(Leon) -- Central Decatur star Kylee Rockhold is excited to continue her softball career with Northwest Missouri State.
Rockhold, who joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday, started her college decision process from an academic perspective.
“I’d been thinking about animal science and pre-vet for a while, and I had been looking for schools that had a good program,” Rockhold said. “Then I found Northwest.”
From there, Rockhold started to get to know the Bearcats coaching staff through a pitching camp.
“I went down there and did some pitching camps, and they recruited me from that,” she said. “I was pretty set on (finding a school that fit my academic needs), but I thought if I could play softball I would. I didn’t want to give it up yet.”
Many can understand why she wouldn’t want to stop playing a sport that she has been so successful in. Rockhold has been a multi-year two-way star for the Cardinals, striking out 127 batters in 125 1/3 innings last year while also hitting .367/.424/.611.
“It means so much to me,” Rockhold said of playing college softball. “If I just quit playing after high school, I feel like all that work I put in is for nothing. It’s always been my dream to go play somewhere, and now that I have the opportunity I feel like I’ve met my childhood goal.”
With her academic and athletic future set, Rockhold hopes to continue her success and take her Central Decatur team as far as possible in her senior summer. Then, she officially becomes a Bearcat.
“The campus is absolutely gorgeous,” Rockhold added. “Everyone I saw there was really nice. They have really good (sports programs), and their campus just really feel likes home.”
Listen to much more with Rockhold in the interview from Tuesday’s UFR below.