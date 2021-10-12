(Leon) -- Both Central Decatur cross country teams enter Tuesday's Pride of Iowa Conference Meet fixated on entertaining their home crowd with conference crowns.
Both teams enter the conference meet ranked, with the boys at No. 5 in Class 1A and the girls at No. 12.
"It's been a good year on both sides," said Coach Reece Tedford. "This is probably the best combination of boys and girls we've had at the same time. The team has worked incredibly hard. They are very goal-focused and do a good job of positioning themselves. The only thing we have left is to finish the job."
The boys qualified for state last year and returned many contributors from that squad.
"The expectations were high this year," Tedford said. "We haven't shied away from them."
William Gillis was a state medalist last year and is currently ranked No. 10 by the IATC. Vincent Carcamo, Gunner Smith, Joe Sheetz and Glen Oesch have also been solid contributors.
On the girls side, the breakthrough season comes behind a bevy of freshman and sophomores, led by Harrisen Bevan, who has spent time in the IATC rankings. Hadley Bell and Aniston have also been consistent contributors.
"They worked very hard over the summer," Tedford said. "It's been a pleasant surprise."
Now, Coach Tedford hopes his improved squad can make some noise at the POI meet.
"I think we have positioned ourselves to be the favorite," he said. "But we have to show up and perform. We know some other schools can be dangerous. Our focus is just on executing and taking care of things we can control."
The boys, meanwhile, snapped Nodaway Valley's run of dominance last year and would love to build one of their own with a second consecutive crown.
"We feel like we are the best team," Tedford said. "It appears the competition has dropped off a bit. We understand we are the heavy favorites."
Their goals go way beyond just winning the conference, though.
"Last year, our focus was just getting to state," Tedford said. "This year, we feel like if we can get to the starting line, we will be running our best. We want to get on the podium at the state. And our big goal is to win at state."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Tedford.