(KMAland) -- Central Decatur’s Jaxson Cornett and Jaixen Frost of Mount Ayr have been named unanimous First Team selections to the Pride of Iowa All-Conference Team.
Cornett is joined on the first team pitching staff by Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault, Samson Adams of Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Luke Frost and East Union’s Austin Lack. Central Decatur’s Kale Rockhold is the catcher on the first team while infielders Keigan Kitzman (Lenox), Landon McKillip (Central Decatur) and Kenton Prunty (Wayne) are also on the first team.
Outfielders on the first team are Wayne’s Strait Jacobsen, Central Decatur’s Spencer Smith and Kalvin Brown and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Logan Wearmouth. Utility player Dawson Evans of Lenox also landed on the first team.
Check out the full list of honorees, including second team and honorable mentions below.