(Leon) -- Central Decatur standout pitcher Jaxson Cornett is ready to chase his dream at the next level with Ellsworth Community College.
Cornett, who pitched to a 2.60 ERA over 43 innings this past summer, recently signed with the Iowa Falls school and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday.
“They just built a new, nice facility,” Cornett said. “Some indoor cages and a really nice weightlifting gym. The new coach is really cool. I love that guy. And the campus felt like home, really, and everybody told me that you’ll know when you know. I knew right when I got there.”
Cornett was named to the KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference All-Junior Team and was a Second Team All-POI choice this past season.
“I think (Ellsworth) really liked my projectability,” Cornett said. “My ability to spin a curveball for a strike. I’ve got a pretty solid frame, and I take care of things in the classroom, which is huge for coaches that are looking for responsible kids.”
While Cornett’s college decision is firm, it didn’t come without a few rocks in the road.
“I wasn’t very highly recruited going into my senior year, so I played fall ball with the Iowa Sticks,” he said. “That really helped with my recruiting process. It got me in contact with a lot of schools, and I was really considering the JUCO route. I went on a couple visits, and then I went on an Ellsworth visit. I loved what I heard from the coaches, and I loved the campus and the new coach. I’m really excited to buy-in to his team and his program.”
Cornett is excited to get going at Ellsworth, but he also has an even higher goal. One he has been chasing for quite a while.
"I've always dreamed about it and always wanted to play at the next level," Cornett said. "Especially at the Division I level. I haven't quite been D1 caliber, but I've always been working my butt off. I feel the JUCO route might be the best route for me, especially to achieve the dream of playing at the DI level. Going to Ellsworth, working with a good coaching staff, good facilities and a good program, I think, is really going to help me."
