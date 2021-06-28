(Leon) -- TJ Fallis is one of three Central Decatur standouts set to continue their football careers at Graceland University.
Fallis joins Haden Leymaster and Nick Payne in this year’s Graceland recruiting class.
“(Haden and Nick) were trying to talk me into (playing at Graceland),” Fallis said. “Well, they did.”
Graceland wasn’t originally part of the plan for Fallis, but the recruiting from Leymaster and Payne paid off.
“I was originally going to go to Iowa to play baseball,” Fallis said, “but I contacted the coach (at Graceland). He put me on scholarship to come play.”
While Fallis hasn’t dove too deep into conversations with the Graceland coaching staff on his fit, he’s excited to become a Yellowjacket.
“They’re just getting a new field,” Fallis said. “They’ve got a really good lifting program. The school is pretty nice. I like it a lot.”
Fallis had a strong senior season with the Cardinals this past fall. In eight games, he posted 27.5 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 16 solos, and hopped on a pair of fumbles.
Listen to more with Fallis from Monday’s Upon Further Review interview below.