(Leon) -- Central Decatur big man Jack Scrivner will continue his basketball career at Ellsworth next year.
"I'm super excited," Scrivner said. "This is something I've been working on for the past three or four years. Until high school, I didn't think I would be playing college sports. Then I fell in love with basketball during my freshman year. The camaraderie with teammates made me love the game."
Scrivner stuffed the stat sheet in his senior year with 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Those numbers and Scrivner's 6-foot-5 frame drew the interest of college coaches.
"I'm not sure what they saw in me," he said. "I guess it's because I do what's told and rebound."
Scrivner had conversations with Ellsworth, Central and Graceland before choosing Ellsworth.
"Ellsworth was actually one of the last schools that came to me," he said. "I liked them more than the other places. I really like the coach and what he was about. He's very decorated. It was also close to home."
Scrivner's numbers in high school speak for themself. He was a well-rounded player. He hopes to continue that at Ellsworth.
"I feel like I'm a big hustle guy," Scrivner said. "I get up and down, get steals and get rebounds. My shooting and dribbling definitely needs work. I just want to get better than I am right now."
