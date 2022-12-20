(Leon) -- Central Decatur senior Spencer Smith is all set and excited to continue playing the sport he loves – baseball – at the next level with William Penn.
Smith, who hit .396/.462/.429 with three doubles and 28 RBI during his junior summer, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about the process that led to his decision.
“Basically, I just got in touch with one of the GAs and really hit it off with (him),” Smith said. “Then, I just went on a visit there.”
Smith says when he had the chance to visit the Oskaloosa campus, he liked everything that he found.
“I really liked their facilities,” he said. “They have some really nice indoor facilities, and they are getting a new baseball field. The campus is small, and I really liked it from a student standpoint, too. It was an easy decision, actually.”
Smith has spent a large part of his life playing baseball, and he estimates he started to think about playing college baseball in sixth or seventh grade.
“I’ve always been pretty decent at baseball,” he said. “It was my favorite sport, and it was something I wanted to do. It’s something I’ve worked hard for since my freshman year, and to do it is a big accomplishment.”
Smith counts his parents and the Central Decatur coaching staff as people that have helped him get to this point in his development.
“Having a supportive family really helps,” he said. “(Central Decatur head coach Shane Akers) runs (an indoor facility) for us. It’s a great deal, and he’s always pushed me. My teammate Jaxson Cornett – me and him have been pushing each other the last four years and have been a great influence on each other.”
Listen to much more with Smith on his college decision in the audio file below.