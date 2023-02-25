(Sioux City) -- The season came to an end for Treynor boys basketball Saturday at the hands of Class 2A No. 1 Central Lyon in the substate final at Sioux City East High School.
The Cardinals (17-7) went toe-to-toe with the Lions (21-1) for much of the game, but Central Lyon’s high-powered offense proved too much for Treynor to handle.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids fought and how our kids competed,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “It got away from us a little bit at the end, but not for a lack of fight. That’s what we wanted to see and we let the chips fall where they may. It was a really good team that we played, that played what I would say was probably their best game of the year.”
While many expected Central Lyon to dominate for the duration of the contest, Treynor had different ideas, leading for all but 90 seconds of the first half thanks to red-hot shooting across the board.
“We just don’t do well when it’s ‘oh, you have nothing to lose,’” Rucker said. “Heck yeah, we have everything to lose. That’s not how we run our program, and we played like that.”
The Lions gained control of the game with a 10-0 run to close the high-octane, high-scoring first half, taking a 46-39 lead into the break.
“For both teams, everything was working,” Rucker said. “It definitely was not the score that we needed it to be. I thought both teams played great offensively.”
The scoring frenzy in the first 16 minutes of action gave way to a slow-paced second half, as the Lions continued gradually building their lead on the back of a stellar performance from senior guard Zach Lutmer, who finished the evening as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points.
Lutmer wasn’t the only bucket-getter for Central Lyon, though, as Andrew Austin dropped 20, Reece Vander Zee poured in 18 and Ephraim Hoefert scored 11.
Junior guard Jace Tams kept his team in the game as long as he could, dropping 21 points, including four three-pointers.
“[Tams] is a very good player,” Rucker said. “His game improved a lot from sophomore to junior year, but more importantly, his game improved so much from the beginning of this season to the end. He’s a coachable player, he puts in the work and he’s one of those kids who’s easy to root for because he deserves it. He’s gonna come back for his senior year as a completely different player because I know he’ll work at it.”
Tams led the way for Treynor with 21 points, while Ethan Dickerson and Ethan Konz each had 11.
The high school basketball careers of Treynor’s two seniors, Dickerson and Alan Young, came to an end Friday.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of [Dickerson and Young] and where they’ve come from their freshman year to senior year,” Rucker said. “We take a lot of pride in our player development, but you gotta have guys who want to get better… and I’m also proud of the leadership that they showed. In some ways, it’s not natural for both of them, but they wanna win. They were the ones who held us accountable in our practices.”
Central Lyon advances to the state tournament now, presumably as the No. 1 seed, while Treynor’s season concludes in the substate final with a 17-7 record.
View the full interview with Rucker below.