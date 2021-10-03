(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Nebraska and Northwest Missouri State posted blowout wins while Mizzou, Kansas and Kansas State were on the losing end on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2) & Kansas (1-4, 0-2): Iowa State bounced back with a 59-7 thrashing of Kansas. The Cyclones led 28-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at the half. Brock Purdy kickstarted October with 245 passing yards and four scores while Breece Hall rushed for 123 yards and two TDs. Hunter Dekkers also had a rushing score. The Cyclones posted 290 yards on the ground -- the most in the Matt Campbell era. Xavier Hutchinson caught seven balls for 96 yards and a score. Charlie Kolar, Joe States and Jirehl Brock were also on the receiving end of Purdy’s touchdown passes. Torry Locklin scored a rushing touchdown for Kansas in the loss.
Nebraska (3-3, 1-2): Nebraska started fast and rolled past Northwestern 56-7 for their first Big Ten win of the year. The Huskers posted 21 points in the first quarter and 35 in the first half. Adrian Martinez had 202 passing yards and a score while also rushing for 57 and three touchdowns. Jacquez Yant had 127 yards on the ground while Zavier Betts and an 83-yard score while Rahmir Johnson found the end zone twice. In total, Nebraska rushed for 427 yards and seven scores. Samori Toure caught two balls for 108 yards and a score.
Northern Iowa (3-1, 1-0): UNI took care of Youngstown State 34-7 after scoring 31 first-half points. Theo Day had 188 passing yards and two scores while Dom Williams sparked the rushing attack with 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 totes. Bradrick Shaw also scored. Vance McShane and Isaiah Weston had touchdown snags.
Drake (2-3, 1-1): The Bulldogs won a 6-3 barnburner over Butler thanks to Cross Robinson three-yard rushing touchdown. Robinson finished with 63 yards on 19 carries. Blake Ellingson completed 13 passes for 181 yards and Colin Howard was the leading receiver with 92 yards.
Missouri (2-3, 0-2): Tennessee rocked Missouri 62-24. Connor Bazelak threw for 322 yards but had two interceptions while the Tigers’ ground game was held to 74 yards on 30 totes. Keke Chism caught four balls for 76 yards and Tauskie Dove added four snags for 68 yards. Tyler Badie and D’ionte Smith had rushing scores for Mizzou.
Kansas State (3-2, 0-2): The Wildcats’ upset bid fell short in a 37-31 loss to Oklahoma. Skylar Thompson threw for 309 yards and three scores while Oklahoma limited Deuce Vaughn to 51 yards on 15 carries. However, Vaughn did have 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown while Landry Weber and Phillip Brooks also had touchdown catches.
Northwest Missouri State (4-0, 4-0): Northwest put up 30 unanswered for a 30-7 victory over Missouri Western. Mike Hohensee completed 12 passes for 214 yards and two scores. Al McKeller had another brilliant rushing game, posting 171 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Imoni Donadelle had a team-high there catches for 105 yards and a score. Cole Hembrough also had a touchdown catch. Maryville alum Elijah Green recorded five tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips had two tackles.
Iowa Western (4-0): The Reivers rolled past ASA College 51-6 on Saturday. Nate Glantz threw for 219 yard and three touchdowns. Those scores went to Roscoe Parrish, CJ Horton and Jalen Gaudet while Kaden Wetjen had a team-high 65 yards on three catches. Jaden Koger led the ground game with 47 yards on 12 hauls while Milton Sarbagh found the end zone.