(KMAland) -- Missouri and Northwest Missouri State began their 2022 seasons with wins on Thursday night.
Missouri (1-0): The Tigers used 24 second-quarter points for a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. The Tigers rushed for 327 yards and five scores on 50 carries. Nathaniel Peat led their attack with 84 yards and a score while Cody Schrader had 74 yards and a touchdown on 17 totes. Luther Burden scored two touchdowns, and Brady Cook and BJ Harris also found the end zone. Cook threw for 181 yards. Dominic Lovett was his favorite targe with six receptions for 71 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats opened their 2022 campaign with a 33-19 win over Fort Hays State. Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright each threw touchdowns while Jamar Moya and Trevor Alexander were on the receiving end. Kevin Dominique had a team-high 86 yards and a score, and Moya rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Wright added 66 yards on the ground. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips had four tackles, Glenwood’s Andrew Blum accounted for two stops and Maryville’s Elijah Green recorded one tackle.