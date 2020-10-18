NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State both moved up this week despite not playing. Check out the latest college football rankings below with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.

AP TOP 25 POLL 

1. Clemson (54)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Notre Dame 

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State 

6. Oklahoma State 

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State 

9. Cincinnati 

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. BYU

13. Oregon

14. North Carolina & Wisconsin 

16. SMU

17. Iowa State 

18. Michigan 

19. Virginia Tech 

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. NC State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

Others RV: 27. Oklahoma, 29. West Virginia, 31. Iowa, 45. Indiana, 46. Texas.

COACHES TOP 25 POLL 

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State (2)

6. Oklahoma State 

7. Penn State 

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. Cincinnati 

11. Miami & BYU

13. North Carolina

14. Wisconsin 

15. Oregon 

16. SMU

17. Michigan

18. Iowa State

19. Kansas State 

20. Virginia Tech

21. Minnesota 

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Marshall

Others RV: 28. West Virginia, 30. Oklahoma, 33. Iowa, 40. TCU, 43. Texas, 47. Missouri, 51. Indiana & Nebraska, 

