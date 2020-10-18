(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State both moved up this week despite not playing. Check out the latest college football rankings below with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Clemson (54)
2. Alabama (8)
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Texas A&M
8. Penn State
9. Cincinnati
10. Florida
11. Miami
12. BYU
13. Oregon
14. North Carolina & Wisconsin
16. SMU
17. Iowa State
18. Michigan
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kansas State
21. Minnesota
22. Marshall
23. NC State
24. USC
25. Coastal Carolina
Others RV: 27. Oklahoma, 29. West Virginia, 31. Iowa, 45. Indiana, 46. Texas.
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1. Clemson (52)
2. Alabama (8)
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State (2)
6. Oklahoma State
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Texas A&M
10. Cincinnati
11. Miami & BYU
13. North Carolina
14. Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16. SMU
17. Michigan
18. Iowa State
19. Kansas State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Minnesota
22. NC State
23. USC
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Marshall
Others RV: 28. West Virginia, 30. Oklahoma, 33. Iowa, 40. TCU, 43. Texas, 47. Missouri, 51. Indiana & Nebraska,