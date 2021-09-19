College football

(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot in the latest Coaches Top 25 poll while Iowa State stayed put in both polls this week.

View the full rundown of regional conference schools ranked this week below. Find the complete rankings linked here.  

Associated Press Poll 

4. Oklahoma (down 1)

5. Iowa (same)

6. Penn State (up 4)

10. Ohio State (down 1)

14. Iowa State (same)

18. Wisconsin (same)

19. Michigan (up 6)

20. Michigan State (NR)

25. Kansas State (NR)

Others RV: TCU, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Texas, West Virginia, Texas Tech

Coaches Poll 

3. Oklahoma (same)

6. Iowa (up 1)

8. Penn State (up 4)

12. Ohio State (down 1)

14. Iowa State (same)

15. Wisconsin (up 2)

19. Michigan (up 6)

21. Michigan State (NR)

22. Oklahoma State (same)

Others RV: TCU, Texas, Kansas State, Maryland, West Virginia, Baylor, Rutgers

