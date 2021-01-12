College Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State were both ranked in the final Associated Press College Football Poll of the 2020 season. 

Iowa State finishes the year at No. 9 while Iowa was 16th. 

The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold. 

AP TOP 25

1. Alabama (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Louisiana-Lafayette

16. Iowa

17. Liberty

18. North Carolina

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. USC

22. Miami

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo

RV: 31. TCU, 36. Wisconsin, 37. West Virginia 

