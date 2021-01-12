(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State were both ranked in the final Associated Press College Football Poll of the 2020 season.
Iowa State finishes the year at No. 9 while Iowa was 16th.
The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (61)
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Texas A&M
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma
7. Georgia
8. Cincinnati
9. Iowa State
10. Northwestern
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Florida
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Louisiana-Lafayette
16. Iowa
17. Liberty
18. North Carolina
19. Texas
20. Oklahoma State
21. USC
22. Miami
23. Ball State
24. San Jose State
25. Buffalo
RV: 31. TCU, 36. Wisconsin, 37. West Virginia