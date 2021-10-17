NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa dropped nine spots in both the coaches and AP top 25 rankings and are now at No. 11.

View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week or the complete top 25 rankings linked here

AP Top 25 

3. Oklahoma (up 1)

5. Ohio State (up 1)

6. Michigan (up 2)

7. Penn State (same)

8. Oklahoma State (up 4)

9. Michigan State (up 1)

11. Iowa (down 9)

20. Baylor (NR)

25. Purdue (NR)

Others RV: Iowa State, Texas

AFCA Coaches Top 25 

2. Oklahoma (up 1)

5. Ohio State (up 1)

6. Michigan (up 1)

7. Michigan State (up 2)

8. Penn State (same)

9. Oklahoma State (up 3)

11. Iowa (down 9)

20. Baylor (NR)

Others RV: Iowa State, Purdue, Texas

