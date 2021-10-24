(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved back into the AP and Coaches Top 25 rankings on Sunday. The Cyclones are ranked No. 22 in the AP and No. 23 in the coaches poll.
Iowa, meanwhile, made a move up to No. 9 in the AP and 10 in the coaches. View the list of regional conference teams and their rankings below. Find the complete rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
4. Oklahoma (down 1)
5. Ohio State (same)
6. Michigan (same)
8. Michigan State (up 1)
9. Iowa (up 2)
15. Oklahoma State (down 7)
16. Baylor (up 4)
20. Penn State (down 13)
22. Iowa State (NR)
Others RV: Texas, Minnesota
Coaches Top 25
4. Oklahoma (down 2)
5. Ohio State (same)
6. Michigan (same)
7. Michigan State (same)
10. Iowa (up 1)
15. Oklahoma State (down 6)
17. Penn State (down 9)
18. Baylor (up 2)
23. Iowa State (NR)
Others RV: Texas