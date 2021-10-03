Iowa Hawkeyes Football
(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up to No. 3 in the latest Coaches and Associated Press Polls. 

Check out the regional conference schools that are ranked this week (and their movement from last week) below. Find full rankings linked here.  

ASSOCIATED PRESS

3. Iowa (up 2)

4. Penn State (same)

6. Oklahoma (same)

7. Ohio State (up 4)

9. Michigan (up 5)

11. Michigan State (up 7)

12. Oklahoma State (up 7)

21. Texas (NR)

RV: Texas Tech, Kansas State 

COACHES POLL

3. Iowa (up 2)

4. Penn State (up 2)

5. Oklahoma (down 1)

7. Ohio State (up 3)

8. Michigan (up 60

11. Michigan State (up 5)

12. Oklahoma State (up 6)

23. Texas (NR) 

