(KMAland) -- Iowa’s steady drop continued on Sunday with a fall to Nos. 16 and 19, respectively, in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Top 25. The Hawkeyes were routed by Wisconsin on Saturday to suffer their second straight loss.
Meanwhile, Iowa State fell out of each top 25 after their loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Here are the regional conference teams ranked. Click here for the complete top 25 list.
AP Top 25
4. Oklahoma (same)
5. Michigan State (up 3)
6. Ohio State (down 1)
9. Michigan (down 3)
11. Oklahoma State (up 4)
14. Baylor (up 2)
19. Iowa (down 9)
22. Penn State (down 2)
Coaches Top 25
4. Oklahoma (same)
5. Ohio State (same)
6. Michigan State (up 1)
10. Michigan (down 4)
11. Oklahoma State (up 4)
13. Baylor (up 5)
16. Iowa (down 6)
23. Penn State (down 6)