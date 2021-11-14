(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 14 and 18 in the latest college football top 25 rankings. View the latest update for regional conference schools below or click here to see the complete rankings.
Associated Press Top 25
5. Ohio State (up 1)
7. Michigan State (up 1)
8. Michigan (up 1)
9. Oklahoma State (up 1)
11. Baylor (up 7)
12. Oklahoma (down 8)
18. Iowa (up 1)
19. Wisconsin (up 1)
Others RV: Penn State, Kansas State, Purdue.
AFCA Coaches Top 25
4. Ohio State (up 1)
7. Michigan (up 1)
8. Michigan State (up 1)
9. Oklahoma State (up 1)
11. Oklahoma (down 7)
13. Baylor (up 5)
14. Iowa (same)
20. Wisconsin (up 4)
Others RV: Penn State, Purdue, Kansas State