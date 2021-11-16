(KMAland) -- There wasn't any change near the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State remained the top four while Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State remained at five, six and seven, respectively.
Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest completed the top 10 while Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, BYU and Wisconsin were 11th through 15th.
Iowa moved up to No. 17. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional schools below.
