(KMAland) -- Iowa moved to No. 15 in the latest poll released by the Associated Press. In the Coaches Poll, the Hawkeyes stayed put at No. 12. 

Georgia was unanimous No. 1 in both polls while Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State completed the top five in both. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below. 

COACHES POLL 

3. Michigan (up 3)

5. Oklahoma State (up 2)

7. Ohio State (down 4)

9. Baylor (up 1)

11. Oklahoma (down 2)

12. Iowa (same)

13. Michigan State (same)

RV: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Penn State

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

2. Michigan (up 4)

5. Oklahoma State (up 2)

7. Ohio State (down 5)

11. Michigan State (up 1)

13. Oklahoma (down 3)

15. Iowa (up 2)

RV: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Penn State 

