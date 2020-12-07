Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up to No. 10 and 11 in the latest college football rankings while Iowa is into the top 20. View the complete rankings with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.

AP TOP 25 

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State 

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Indiana 

9. Miami

10. Iowa State 

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Georgia

13. Oklahoma 

14. BYU

15. Northwestern 

16. USC

17. Louisiana

18. Tulsa

19. Iowa 

20. North Carolina

21. Colorado

22. Liberty

23. Texas 

24. Buffalo

25. Wisconsin 

Others RV: 29. Oklahoma State, 34. Missouri, 37. TCU

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Alabama (59)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State (1) 

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Miami

9. Indiana 

10. Georgia

11. Iowa State

12. Oklahoma 

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern 

15. USC

16. BYU

17. Louisiana 

18. Iowa 

19. Tulsa

20. North Carolina

21. Liberty

22. Colorado 

23. Texas 

24. NC State

25. Wisconsin 

Others RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Missouri.

