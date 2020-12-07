(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up to No. 10 and 11 in the latest college football rankings while Iowa is into the top 20. View the complete rankings with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (62)
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Indiana
9. Miami
10. Iowa State
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Northwestern
16. USC
17. Louisiana
18. Tulsa
19. Iowa
20. North Carolina
21. Colorado
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. Buffalo
25. Wisconsin
Others RV: 29. Oklahoma State, 34. Missouri, 37. TCU
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (59)
2. Notre Dame (2)
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Miami
9. Indiana
10. Georgia
11. Iowa State
12. Oklahoma
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. BYU
17. Louisiana
18. Iowa
19. Tulsa
20. North Carolina
21. Liberty
22. Colorado
23. Texas
24. NC State
25. Wisconsin
Others RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Missouri.