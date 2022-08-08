College football

(KMAland) -- The AFCA released their first Coaches Poll of the 2022 season on Monday. 

Alabama leads the poll with 54 first-place votes while Ohio State is second, followed by Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. 

Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor round out the top 10. 

Iowa and Iowa State both received votes in the poll. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams here. 

COACHES TOP 25

2. Ohio State 

6. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

14. Michigan State 

18. Texas

20. Wisconsin

RV: Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Iowa State, Purdue 

