(KMAland) -- The AFCA released their first Coaches Poll of the 2022 season on Monday.
Alabama leads the poll with 54 first-place votes while Ohio State is second, followed by Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor round out the top 10.
Iowa and Iowa State both received votes in the poll.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams here.
COACHES TOP 25
2. Ohio State
6. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
14. Michigan State
18. Texas
20. Wisconsin
RV: Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Iowa State, Purdue