(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference returned to the Coaches Top 25 this week with five teams in the top 22.
Check out the latest top 25 rankings with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU (1)
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn & Texas
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Miami
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Oklahoma State
16. Tennessee
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Louisiana
20. Virginia Tech
21. Pittsburgh
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Louisville
25. Marshall
Others RV: 26. Baylor, 27. West Virginia, 29. TCU, 34. Texas Tech.
Coaches Top 25
1. Clemson (44)
2. Alabama (1)
3. Oklahoma & Georgia
5. LSU (1)
6. Florida
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Ohio State (2)
11. Texas A&M
12. North Carolina
13. Penn State
14. Miami
15. UCF
16. Cincinnati
17. Wisconsin
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan
20. Memphis
21. Tennessee
22. Minnesota
23. BYU
24. Virginia Tech
25. Louisiana
Others RV: 29. Baylor, 32. West Virginia, 34. Iowa, 35. TCU, 44. Nebraska.