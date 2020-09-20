NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference returned to the Coaches Top 25 this week with five teams in the top 22.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.

AP Top 25 

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU (1)

7. Notre Dame 

8. Auburn & Texas 

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina 

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State 

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pittsburgh

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Others RV: 26. Baylor, 27. West Virginia, 29. TCU, 34. Texas Tech.

Coaches Top 25 

1. Clemson (44)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma & Georgia

5. LSU (1)

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Ohio State (2)

11. Texas A&M

12. North Carolina

13. Penn State 

14. Miami

15. UCF

16. Cincinnati

17. Wisconsin 

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan 

20. Memphis

21. Tennessee

22. Minnesota 

23. BYU

24. Virginia Tech

25. Louisiana 

Others RV: 29. Baylor, 32. West Virginia, 34. Iowa, 35. TCU, 44. Nebraska.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.