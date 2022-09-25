Kansas State Wildcats

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State has cracked the Associated Press Top 25. 

The Wildcats come in at No. 25. 

Georgia is the top-ranked team in both the AP & Coaches Poll, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

3. Ohio State (4) 

4. Michigan

9. Oklahoma State 

11. Penn State 

16. Baylor

18. Oklahoma

21. Minnesota

25. Kansas State 

RV: Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU 

COACHES POLL

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

12. Penn State

14. Baylor

16. Oklahoma 

23. Minnesota 

RV: Kansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, Michigan State, Iowa State, Maryland 

