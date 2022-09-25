(Manhattan) -- Kansas State has cracked the Associated Press Top 25.
The Wildcats come in at No. 25.
Georgia is the top-ranked team in both the AP & Coaches Poll, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Michigan
9. Oklahoma State
11. Penn State
16. Baylor
18. Oklahoma
21. Minnesota
25. Kansas State
RV: Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU
COACHES POLL
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
12. Penn State
14. Baylor
16. Oklahoma
23. Minnesota
RV: Kansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, Michigan State, Iowa State, Maryland