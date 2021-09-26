(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll on Saturday and stayed put at No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll.
Check out the regional conference schools that are ranked this week (and their movement from last week) below. Find full rankings linked here.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
4. Penn State (up 2)
5. Iowa (same)
6. Oklahoma (down 2)
11. Ohio State (down 1)
14. Michigan (up 5)
17. Michigan State (up 3)
19. Oklahoma State (NR)
21. Baylor (NR)
COACHES
4. Oklahoma (down 1)
5. Iowa (up 1)
6. Penn State (up 2)
10. Ohio State (up 2)
14. Michigan (up 5)
16. Michigan State (up 5)
18. Oklahoma State (up 4)
24. Baylor (NR)