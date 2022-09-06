(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th.
Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
View the full rankings here.
AP TOP 25
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma
9. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
14. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
RV: Penn State, Texas, Minnesota, Kansas State, Purdue
AFCA COACHES POLL
3. Ohio State (2)
5. Michigan
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
18. Wisconsin
22. Texas
RV: Penn State, Iowa, TCU, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Northwestern