(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. 

The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. 

Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll. 

AP TOP 25

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Michigan

7. Oklahoma

9. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

14. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

RV: Penn State, Texas, Minnesota, Kansas State, Purdue 

AFCA COACHES POLL

3. Ohio State (2)

5. Michigan

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

18. Wisconsin

22. Texas 

RV: Penn State, Iowa, TCU, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Northwestern

