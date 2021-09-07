(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are both ranked in the top 10 of the latest Associated Press rankings and in the top 12 of the latest coaches poll.
The Cyclones are No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches while Iowa is No. 10 and No. 12, respectively. View the full list of regional conference teams that are ranked below and the full set of rankings linked here.
Ohio State (No. 3 AP, No. 3 Coaches)
Oklahoma (No. 4 AP, No. 4 Coaches)
Iowa State (No. 9 AP, No. 10 Coaches)
Iowa (No. 10 AP, No. 12 Coaches)
Penn State (No. 11 AP, No. 13 Coaches)
Texas (No. 15 AP, No. 15 Coaches)
Wisconsin (No. 18 AP, No. 17 Coaches)
Others RV: TCU (AP, Coaches), Michigan (AP, Coaches), Oklahoma State (AP), Indiana (AP, Coaches), Michigan State (AP, Coaches), Kansas State (AP, Coaches), Maryland (AP, Coaches), Texas Tech (AP), Rutgers (Coaches), Missouri (Coaches)