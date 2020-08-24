(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State both earned spots in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll that was released Monday morning.
Iowa State is ranked 23rd while Iowa is 24th.
The complete rankings can be viewed below, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (21)
3. Alabama (2)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma (2)
6. LSU (1)
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. USC
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee