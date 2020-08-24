Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State both earned spots in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll that was released Monday morning. 

Iowa State is ranked 23rd while Iowa is 24th.

The complete rankings can be viewed below, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold. 

AP TOP 25

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia 

5. Oklahoma (2)

6. LSU (1)

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas 

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan 

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.