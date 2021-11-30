(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up three spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Hawkeyes (10-2) went from No. 16 to No. 13.
Georgia is still No. 1 while Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati are also in the top four. Oklahoma State lurks behind in fifth. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon complete the top 10.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS
2. Michigan (up 3)
5. Oklahoma State (up 2)
7. Ohio State (down 5)
9. Baylor (down 1)
11. Michigan State (up 1)
13. Iowa (up 2)
14. Oklahoma (up 4)