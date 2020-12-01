(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State remain in the top four spots of the College Football Playoff rankings, released on Tuesday.
Texas A&M and Florida are Nos. 5 and 6 while Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa State and Miami round out the top 10. Oklahoma, Indiana, BYU, Northwestern and Oklahoma State are the next five, and Wisconsin, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Iowa and USC round out the top 20.
The final five are Marshall, Washington, Oregon, Tulsa and Louisiana. View the complete top 25 CFP rankings linked here.