(KMAland) -- Iowa State has moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are still the top four.
Texas A&M and Iowa State are at No. 5 and 6, respectively, while Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati and Oklahoma make up the rest of the top 10.
Indiana, Coastal Carolina, USC, Northwestern, North Carolina, Iowa, BYU, Miami and Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Tulsa, San Jose State and Colorado complete the rest of the top 25.
The complete rankings can be found here.