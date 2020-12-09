(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Iowa also made a jump to No. 16.
Meanwhile, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State remained in the top four. Texas A&M and Florida are still at 5 and 6. After Iowa State, Cincinnati, Georgia and Miami rounded out the top 10.
Oklahoma, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Northwestern and USC are 11-15, and Iowa, North Carolina, BYU, Louisiana and Texas finish out the top 20. Colorado, Oklahoma State, NC State, Tulsa and Missouri are the remaining five of the top 25.