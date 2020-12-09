College Football Playoff

(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Iowa also made a jump to No. 16.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State remained in the top four. Texas A&M and Florida are still at 5 and 6. After Iowa State, Cincinnati, Georgia and Miami rounded out the top 10.

Oklahoma, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Northwestern and USC are 11-15, and Iowa, North Carolina, BYU, Louisiana and Texas finish out the top 20. Colorado, Oklahoma State, NC State, Tulsa and Missouri are the remaining five of the top 25.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.